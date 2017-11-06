Attorney General Healey approves Amherst sanctuary community bylaw

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Amherst passed the bylaw at a town hall meeting in April.

The bylaw prevents police from detaining people based on immigration status or federal warrants.

In a letter to the Amherst town clerk, the Attorney General Maura Healey said that the bylaw did not appear to conflict with the constitution or state law.

One Amherst resident fears it could still be struck down at the federal level.

“With this present administration, I could see everything being struck down in one fell swoop,” Cathy told 22News. “Money being withheld, blah blah. I do see that.”

An Amherst church is currently providing sanctuary to Lucio Perez, a Guatemalan man who took refuge in the Church to avoid being deported in October.