5 people arrested on different drug charges in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people are in custody after police found a large amount of crack cocaine during a search on East Street Monday.

Ware Police Department in a news release told 22News that 36-year-old Johnathan Wallace, 34-year-old Melissa Holmes, 29-year-old Stephen Servant, 45-year-old Keith Lucia and 37-year-old Heidi Greenwood were arrested on several different charges involving drugs.

Police say the amount of crack cocaine found inside the apartment on 4 East Street is worth $6,000. Police say they also found drug paraphernalia inside the apartment.

Wallace, Holmes and Servant are being charged with trafficking cocaine and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Lucia and Greenwood are being charged differently with possession class B drugs and conspiracy to violate drug laws.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Wallace, $5,000 for Holmes, $5,000 for Servant, $500 for Lucia and $1,000 for Greenwood.

All five will be transferred to Hampshire County Jail pending their arraignment on Wednesday, November 7.