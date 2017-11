The “Service Above Self” Luncheon recognizes individuals that put their service to others above personal goals. President and Vice President of the Rotary Club of Springfield, Lamont Clemons and Sue Mastroianni, shared the details.

“Service Above Self Awards”

Springfield Rotary Club & The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

November 17th – Noon

Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

1000 Hall of Fame Ave, Springfield

For tickets: 413-231-5502 or plambert@hoophall.com