2 Springfield mobsters plead guilty to extortion-related charges

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two associates of the Genovese La Cosa Nostra crime family pleaded guilty to charges related to extortion in Worcester Federal Court Monday.

According to the Department of Justice in a news release, 50-year-old Ralph Santaniello and 54-year-old Giovanni Calabrese each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats or violence, one count of interference with commerce by threats or violence – aiding and abetting, one count of conspiracy to use extortionate means to collect extensions of credit, and one count of using extortionate means to collect extensions of credit – aiding and abetting.

In August 2016, Santaniello and Calabrese were both arrested and charged along with three other associates of the crime family, Gerald Daniele, Francesco Depergola and Richard Valentini.

According to the Department of Justice, all five individuals were involved with the New York-based crime family and engaged in various criminal activities in Springfield including loansharking and extortion from legitimate and illegitimate businesses, such as illegal gambling businesses and the collection of unlawful debts.

The five allegedly used violence, exploited their relationship with LCN, and used threats of murder and physical violence to instill fear in their victims.

The charges against Santaniello and Calabrese each provide a sentence of no greater than 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and forfeiture.

Sentencing for the two is scheduled for January 29, 2018 and January 30, 2018.