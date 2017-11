EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are recovering from injuries after a deck collapse in East Hartford.

Officials say the incident happened right around 2 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Chipper Drive.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

It is still not known what caused that deck to come down.

No identities have been released at this time.

Officials did not say how severe any of the victims’ injuries were.