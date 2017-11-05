Still time to get your yard work done thanks to the recent rain

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – We ended October with more rain than during the average for the month. 22News explains why this is beneficial, especially for your yard.

After the lack of rain in the beginning of October, western Massachusetts redeemed itself after a wet end to the month.With an average rainfall total of close to 3 inches for October, we’ve received close to 8 inches of rain. For the year we now have a rainfall surplus of almost 5 inches of rain.

Western Massachusetts even managed to get out of the abnormally dry conditions for most of western Massachusetts and a moderate drought for parts of Hampden County according to the latest US Drought Monitor.

The rain has been extremely beneficial for our yards, there is still time to get yard work done. You can finish raking leaves and also get in fall fertilizer and lyme. But pay extra attention when your raking leaves this fall.

If your raking your leaves and you find that your pulling back grass with it you could have a bug problem in your yard.

22News talked with Class Grass Garden Center in Granby who explained what this bug is and what you can do for your lawn if you find this happening. John Duda, Class Grass Garden Center, told 22News, “Grub, its a worm that eats the grass roots so if people are working and they go to rake and the grass is just pulling up its cause the roots are gone, we’ve had a dry fall and warm fall and this has made these guys hatch this is the later batch that hatches.”

Duda told 22News its not too late for a 24 hour kill for the bugs. You would have to rip up the grass and put new seeding down.