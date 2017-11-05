Springfield Bishop issues statement on push to legalize assisted suicide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a renewed push here in Massachusetts to legalize doctor assisted suicide.

Sunday, Bishop Mitchell Rozanski of the Catholic Diocese of Springfield issued a statement opposing the effort.

According to Rozanski, legalizing physician assisted suicide would send young people the wrong message.

He said we are facing a crisis of teen suicide.

The Bishop said he believes assisting in someone’s death is far from compassionate and pointed to advancements in pain management and hospice care as reasons why it does not need to be legal.

His statement in part reads,

enabling suicide under such vague guidelines leaves the door wide open to abuse and a slippery slope of ever increasing acceptance

Massachusetts voters rejected right to die legislation already in 2012.