Pope Francis High School gives prospective students tour of new facility

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Pope Francis High School gave prospective students a tour of their new facility Sunday during the school’s open house.

Director of admissions, Ann Rivers said the new look will give students more space to work together and learn.

Students and their families were able to meet with, faculty, staff and current students to find out about clubs and activities the school has to offer.

The school will be officially moved into their new facility by the beginning of the 2018-2019 school year.