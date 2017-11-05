Over 800 bikers ride to Brightside in Holyoke bearing gifts for families in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s a motorcycle run that’s among the most eagerly event for the many hundreds of children and families in need.

More than 800 men and women bearing holiday gifts rode onto the Brightside grounds in Holyoke Sunday afternoon.

Bob Kough told 22News, “This is the 31st year, American Legion Post 275, they lead the run every year. And we have a lot of people who help us out every year with this run. But it’s about the kids and the families. They have 550 families in this area that we help out.”

The 800 strong rode in from Wal-Mart in Chicopee, where since Friday, generous customers have been purchasing the toys and other gifts the bikers delivered Sunday to Brightside.

“We’re all veterans,” said Kimberly Babin. “I’m retired, 25 years. My husband and I have a bike so we decided to ride and we do this every year, give back to the community for those not as fortunate as some of us.”

And it’s a ride they plan to take again and again, as long as there are children and families facing a bleak holiday season without the help of these good Samaritans on motorcycles.