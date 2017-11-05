Mother of ‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon’s dies

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his “biggest fan.”

In this Aug. 25, 2014 file photo, Jimmy Fallon presents an award at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Fallon and guitarist Keith Richards will be special guests helping to induct their friends into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Richards will induct Elvis Presleys guitarist Scotty Moore and Fallon will induct pop star Justin Timberlake during the ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

“The Tonight Show” had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son’s first night hosting “The Tonight Show” in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show’s hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.