SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was shot and wounded in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News a man was shot in the leg at the intersection on Main and Portland Streets at about 1:30 Sunday afternoon.

The victim was taken to Baystate Medical Center, and is expected to live.

According to Walsh, the victim is not cooperating with the police in their investigation to find the shooter.