Man stabbed in Fall River, 1 person under arrest

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Fall River police arrested one person after a stabbing Sunday morning in their city.

At about 12:45 a.m., two men were attacked on Corneau Street, police said. One of them, a 26-year-old Fall River man, was stabbed and hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The second man apparently fled the scene but was located later. He was not injured but police said they were interviewing him.

One arrest was made, but police haven’t yet released any other details.