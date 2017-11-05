Local organization honors Soldier’s Home residents

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The residents of the Holyoke Soldier’s Home are never far from the thoughts of those who appreciate their service to their country.

With Veterans Day less than one week away, the Honor and Remember organization treated the Soldier’s Home residents a cook out, along with a horse drawn ride on the grounds.

“A lot of veterans don’t have family members around and don’t like to leave the grounds to be involved in the events for Veterans Day next week, a salute to our heroes,” Brian Miller.

The “Honor and Remember” organization is comprised of veterans with a mission to recognize the needs of Massachusetts veterans of many wars.