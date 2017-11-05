Hartford man accused of shooting gun out of sunroof

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested Saturday morning after allegedly shooting a gun out of a sunroof on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield last Friday.

State police say troopers arrested 22-year-old Miguel Angel Rivera, of Hartford, Saturday morning.

According to state police, on Friday, October 24, at 7:56 p.m., troopers investigated a report that a motorist was shooting a handgun out of a moving car on I-91 in Wethersfield. They say it was reported the vehicle was a Ford Taurus and that the driver was shooting the handgun out of the sunroof.

Authorities say troopers found the vehicle and seized it as part of the investigation. Two days later, authorities say they executed a search warrant on the vehicle. Troopers found empty shell casings in the passenger compartment and live rounds in the vehicle.

Rivera was charged with unlawful discharge of firearms, breach of peace, and reckless endangerment. Police say he was held on a $150,000 court set bond and transported to the Hartford Correctional Center. Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday, November 6th at Hartford Superior Court.

