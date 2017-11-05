Gasoline Alley businesses come together to showcase growing community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A growing number of businesses are out to show western Massachusetts there’s more to Springfield’s Gasoline Alley than just giant gasoline tanks.

For years, Springfield’s Albany Street became known as Gasoline Alley because of its many gasoline storage facilities.

But Albany Street is also home to a growing number of diverse businesses.

The Albany Street business community came together on Sunday to let people know it’s a good place to do business.

They gathered at a hair salon which has been affectionately called “Gasoline Alley”.

“We’re open to adding more businesses,” said Amanda Martin. “It’s a haven for a business to start up, we started three or four years ago.”

The Albany Street business community has been growing every year.

Organizers of Sunday’s event hope more companies will join them along the historic street.