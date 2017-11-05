Car on fire sets traffic back on Mass Pike

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – No one was hurt, but traffic was backed up for about 2 and half miles because of a car fire on the Masspike today.

State Police Trooper James Magarian told 22News at about 10:30 this morning, a car caught fire on the westbound side of I-90 in Palmer.

Three people were able to get out of the burning vehicle, but the incident caused a traffic backup that stretched for about two and a half miles.

If you see news happening near you, send us your photos or videos using Reportit@WWLP.com or through the 22News app.