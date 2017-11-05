CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Who can possibly resist a charming love story, coupled with the true story of courageously living with a severe disability?

“Breathe” has all the ingredients for a memorable night at the movies.

Before Andrew Garfield came down with Polio, severely restricting his ability to “Breathe” on his own, there was a charmed life ahead of him.

To think that Andrew Garfield, magnificent actor that he is, once had to play “Spiderman” to pay the rent.

“Breathe” finds him in all his glory giving the performance of his life flat on his back. Claire Foy, his loving wife learns what an extraordinary man he is, unwilling to spend the rest of his life in a hospital bed.

Not only is “Breathe” as uplifting as it is a monument to man’s indominable spirit, the picture just overflows with compasasion.

“Breathe” is based on a book celebrating the achievements of the man Garfield so eloquently portrays. An inspiring book written by the stricken man’s son.

In Garfield’s words, “Why do you keep your disabled people in prison? Open the gates and set them free”. What can I tell you except movies like “Breathe” once had the ability to fill theaters, before comic book heroes without souls took over.

I’ll stick with soulful entertainment like “Breathe” Which deserves nothing less than 4 stars. Andrew Garfield has now set the bar so high, he’ll never have to play “Spiderman” again.

Rated PG-13

1 hour 45 minutes

Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville, Diana Rigg