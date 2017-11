CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You can already apply here in Massachusetts, and as of Sunday Connecticut residents can begin applying for home heating assistance.

Applications are now being accepted for the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program. The program helps vulnerable residents who struggle to pay their winter heating bills.

Community Action Agencies will certify deliveries of oil, propane and other fuels for homeowners and renters beginning Nov. 15.

For information on how you can apply, click here.