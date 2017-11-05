11th annual “Foodraiser” looks to help Springfield area families

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach the holiday season, there are concerns for needy Springfield area families having enough food on their table.

The Humanitarian Organization called Rachel’s Table held its 11th annual “Foodraiser” Sunday to help meet that need. It’s a unique project where teams of volunteers stretch their dollars in creative ways to buy the most food for their assigned seventy five to one hundred dollars per team.

Alex Marino of Longmeadow told 22News, “Each person is assigned one job and each person is assigned to keep the money, and don’t go over. Having one person look at the deals lowest amount of money and all that.”

And as you can see, their strategies have paid off with the purchase of many food items that go directly to the food pantries that distribute the food to the needy.

Each year the Rachel’s table Foodraiser creates thousands of dollars in purchasing power.