Veterans Council of West Springfield is hosting it’s 17th Annual Veterans Breakfast

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Saturday, the Veterans Council of West Springfield is hosting its 17th Annual Veterans Breakfast and for the first time the breakfast will be free for veterans.

The West Springfield Veterans Council is an organization composed of honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. armed forces. Veterans, family members and friends are here this morning at the St. Thomas School Gymnasium to honor these veterans. The annual breakfast helps to support veterans and thank them for their services.

All proceeds from today’s event will benefit scholarships for children and grandchildren of veterans. Veterans and volunteers will flag veterans graves at the St. Thomas cemetery on Sunday in preparation for Veterans Day.