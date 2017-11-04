Springfield youth football teams raise money to compete in national championship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two undefeated Springfield youth football teams face a dilemma.

Their parents can’t afford the air fare to compete in the national championship in Florida.

The players and their parents turned to the generosity of others by collecting donations from drivers at the busy Boston Road and Parker Street intersection Saturday afternoon.

The coach of the Springfield youth athletes football team told 22News it would be shame if these kids can’t compete in Florida.

“We are the ten year tigers and we are undefeated, and ranked fourth right now in the country,” said Coach Wayne Barbour. “And we’re going to Florida to represent Springfield and the 413. So we’re raising funds, you can imagine the costs are extraordinary.”

Springfield’s undefeated 14 year old team and their parents were also raising air fare money to Florida at Springfield plaza in East Springfield.