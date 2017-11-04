Salvation Army gives away coats to help less fortunate stay warm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Daytime temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s by the end of the week.

That made this weekend the ideal time for the Springfield Salvation Army to give away donated coats to families in need.

Families came to the Salvation Army’s Pearl Street headquarters to accept the generosity of others. It’s a Salvation Army tradition that began many years ago – to provide donated coats for children and other family members.

The Salvation Army has been receiving these donated coats for the past month.

Salvation Army commanding officer Major David Moore, told 22News, “Unfortunately, there are many people who can use the coats. It would be great if nobody was in need, but unfortunately, that’s the world we live in. And we just want to help out where we can to give coats for the kids, coats for the entire family we get.”

Major Moore expressed his appreciation to Belmont Laundry in Springfield.

They donated their cleaning services to make sure each coat reached its recipients in the best condition possible.