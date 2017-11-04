People gathered to learn about active shooter situations

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of concerned people gathered Saturday to learn what to do in an active shooter situation.

In response to the Las Vegas Massacre, that killed 58 people and injured more than 500. A free seminar called, ‘Community Response to the Active Threat’ was held Saturday, at the Western Massachusetts Regional Police Academy on the campus of Springfield technical community college.

Some call it fear mongering, but after several mass shootings, these 60 people, who gathered, call it being prepared.

Isabella Courchesme of Holyoke told 22News, “Knowing your surroundings and knowing that there’s a possibility that something could happen and that you should know what to do.”

Attendees are placed in real world situations like the Boston Marathon Bombing, The Las Vegas Massacre and even car accidents. And they’re taught how to stop the bleed, with items everyone carries.

“I think I know how to put on a tourniquet and make a tourniquet basicly from anything.” said, Courchesme.

The Western Massachusetts based STS CONSULTING and Community 911 taught the class and life saving tips.

Eric Stratton told 22News,”We’re not trying to create hysteria, we’re just showing them. ‘Hey listen,’ If something were to happen, here’s the skills, here’s the tools.”

So they’ll just have a little more knowledge, more tools in the tools box. And at least, we’ll give them that can take care of their loved ones or somebody else.

Stratton’s a paramedic, with a background in law enforcement.

Since 2001, his company STS, has taught law enforcement officers, first responders and civilians how to respond to life threatening emergencies.

Attendees learned various ways to control bleeding, by using everyday items like, belts, shoe laces, scarves and even how to pack a wound.

People broke into groups and role played while experienced instructors guided them, with the seriousness of care.

“I know that I can save a life”, said Courchesme.

At the end of the seminar, attendees received a free trauma kit sponsored by Combat Medical.