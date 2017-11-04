New England Fiber Festival taking place this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — West Springfield is the place to be this weekend for lovers of wool and other natural fibers.

The 7th annual Fiber Festival of New England is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition grounds.

The event presented by the New England Sheep and Wool Growers Association promotes the use of wool and other natural fibers and related products.

More than 150 exhibitors from across New England are showcasing clothing, quilts, blankets, rugs, looms, spinning wheels and other products. Many of the fiber products are for sale, as are other items including pottery, baskets and soaps.

There are also live displays of llamas, alpacas, sheep and rabbits, several workshops and sheep shearing demonstrations.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.