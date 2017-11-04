Lawmakers again seek deal on non-competes, trade secrets

BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of bills that would limit the use of non-compete employment clauses in Massachusetts are hoping for a legislative breakthrough after several near misses in recent years.

Employers often require employees to enter into agreements that they will not go to work for a potential competitor in the same industry.

Former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick tried unsuccessfully to abolish non-competes before leaving office in 2014. Last year, proposals restricting the scope and duration of such agreements passed the House and Senate, but negotiations over a compromise broke down in the waning hours of the legislative session.

This past week a legislative committee heard several new bills on non-competes and the related issue of protecting trade secrets.

