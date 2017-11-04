“Gardening The Community” brings Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood together

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Most of the folks celebrating at Springfield’s Trinity United Methodist church had a hand in growing some of the ingredients that went into celebration meal.

The group called “Gardening The Community” has been doing just that in Springfield’s Old Hill neighborhood, transforming vacant lots into food gardens.

“Gardening The Community” board chair Elizabeth O’Gilvie told 22News, “We make a little bit of money from the entrepreneurial side of our work selling the produce we grow, but the majority of our support comes from individuals like yourself.”

Ruby Maddox of Springfield noted, “We have been doing this for 17 years, and it’s all about food justice and what’s possible when a community comes together.”

22News has been following the growth of this farming community in the heart of the Old Hill residential neighborhood. Their goal now is to raise $60,000 to open a permanent farm stand at their new Walnut Street farm.

Yvonne Meden of Springfield told 22News, “One of the things that empowers our community is to eat well and to grow our own food, so I support the organization that way.”

Organizers have labeled this gathering of city farm advocates as “generation germination,” celebrating the number of young people involved in the homegrown food movement.