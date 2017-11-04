15 Barnes airmen to assist with relief efforts in Puerto Rico

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 15 airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield will join more than 25 other airmen from Connecticut to deploy to Puerto Rico to continue Hurricane Maria recovery efforts.

They’ll deploy on a C-130 aircraft Sunday morning from Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut.

The security forces will be deployed for about 30 days.

Once in Puerto Rico, the airmen will be providing security at federal facilities and will help with law enforcement.