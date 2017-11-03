Wires down, driver trapped in car in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – First responders were waiting for the electrical power to be shut down to free a person who was advised to not get out of their car because of an accident in east Springfield late Thursday night.

Aide to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Dennis Leger told 22News that wires had come down as a result of a motor vehicle accident on Newbury Street some time after 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

He said that a person was waiting in the car for power to be shut down. It was not safe for them to get out of the car with live wires nearby.

Springfield Police Sgt. Clayton Roberson confirmed for 22News that a transformer had been knocked down, and that part of Newbury Street was closed to traffic.

Eversource Energy Company had been contacted to send a repair crew.

There was no indication that the person in the car had been hurt.

22News is covering this story and will post new information as it becomes available.