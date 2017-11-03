Westfield woman charged with disposing of baby’s body due in court

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield woman charged with disposing of her baby after giving birth is due back in court today for a pre-trial hearing.

Thirty-eight year-old Shanna Sharples was arraigned October 4 in Westfield District Court on charges of child endangerment and improper disposal of a body. She was released on $10,000 dollars cash bail.

Hampden County District Attorney spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News Sharples checked herself into Baystate Noble Medical Center on May 4, saying she had a miscarriage.

Sharples allegedly brought biological tissue consistent with what a woman who had given birth would have produced with her to the hospital.

Police searched the wooded area near her house, dumpsters, and 50 tons of trash, but did not find a baby.