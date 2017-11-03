Attention brides-to-be! If you’re planning a wedding you can check out some of the area’s top wedding professionals at the upcoming Western New England Fall Bridal Show! Lisa Powers, Bridal Show Producer with CJC Events shared the details and showed us some of the $199 available at the show!

The Western New England Fall Bridal Show

November 5th

11:00AM – 4:00PM

MassMutual Center, Springfield

Come Early for the Bridal Gown Blow-Out Sale!

10:30AM

Dresses start at $199!

Admission: $8 In Advance and $10 At The Door

To find out more information call (413) 737-7555 or visit CJCEvents.com.

Promotional Consideration Provided By: CJC Events