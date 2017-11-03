West Springfield PD: Man, woman tried to buy new car using New Jersey identities

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents are facing identity fraud and forgery charges after allegedly trying to use other people’s identities to buy a $32,000 car.

According to West Springfield police, Anna Hernandez and Bankole Awosika were arrested at the Balise Toyota dealership on Riverdale Street just hours apart on Thursday.

West Springfield police said Hernandez went to the dealership first, and attempted to buy the $32,000 car using a New Jersey woman’s personal information. Employees called police, who arrested Hernandez after a brief investigation.

Police were called back to the dealership just two hours later.

That’s when West Springfield police say Awosika returned to the same dealership and attempted to buy the same vehicle using a New Jersey man’s personal information. He was arrested and was also charged with having cocaine in his possession.

West Springfield police said they are continuing to investigate the situation.