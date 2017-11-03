West Springfield man pleads guilty to 19 counts of child exploitation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man has pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children.

The Department of Justice said 27-year-old Justin Germaine pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of distribution of child pornography, five counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Germaine has been in police custody since he was arrested back in July 2016. Sentencing for Germaine is scheduled for February 8, 2018.

Germaine will face up to 30 years in prison and 20 years of supervised release.