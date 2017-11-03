Warren: Rigged Dem Prez primary not as bad as “illegally conspiring with Russia”

BOSTON (SHNS) – U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren used President Donald Trump’s favorite communication platform on Friday to go after the president, who again called her “Pocahontas” on Twitter and suggested the FBI and Justice Department should be targeting Hillary Clinton after Warren agreed that the 2016 Democratic Party primary had been rigged to favor Clinton over challenger Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“The DNC shouldn’t play favorites. But that’s a whole lot different from illegally conspiring with Russia,” Warren wrote in one of five tweets responding to the president on Twitter. “The FBI knows the difference. Slurs, lies & trash talk won’t stop the FBI from doing its job. This isn’t a dictatorship. It’s our democracy. And it’s stronger than you.”

Warren levied the charge that the 2016 presidential primary was rigged and the nomination in the bag for Clinton before last year’s party convention in Philadelphia after former Democratic National Committee Chair Donna Brazile published excerpts of her new book. In the book, Brazile claims the DNC under Debbie Wasserman Schultz made an “unethical” deal a year before the convention, in which the Clinton campaign would pay off the DNC’s debt in exchange for financial and strategic control of the party apparatus.

On PBS NewsHour on Thursday, host Judy Woodruff asked Warren if what Brazile said the DNC did meant the primary was rigged.

“I think it was,” Warren, who endorsed Clinton late in the primary process, responded.

She added, “What we have to focus on now as Democrats is we recognize the process was rigged, and now it is up to Democrats to build a new process — a process that really works and works for everyone and that as we go forward we have integrity in that system.”

Trump, who as a candidate claimed the Republican primary process was rigged, tweeted Friday morning, “Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept.”

Warren responded: “I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump. Your campaign mgr was just indicted for conspiracy against the US. You might think your tweets are cute, @realDonaldTrump, but they won’t stop Mueller’s investigation or keep your people out of jail.”

Brazile took over as head of the DNC at the convention after Wasserman Schultz was forced out when the party’s hacked emails — which suggested the party was favoring Clinton over Sanders — were released. Sanders, who called himself a Democratic Socialist, made the primary contest against Clinton far more competitive than most people thought it would be. Brazile ran Al Gore’s 2000 presidential campaign and previously served as an advisor to President Bill Clinton.

From the July party convention until Sept. 7, Brazile said she scoured the organization for answers. “I had found my proof and it broke my heart,” she said, referring to a joint fundraising agreement signed by the DNC’s CEO and Clinton’s campaign manager.

“The agreement … specified that in exchange for raising money and investing in the DNC, Hillary would control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised,” Brazile wrote in an excerpt published on Politico.