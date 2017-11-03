Veterans and Military career fair in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Voice and the Department of Veteran Services of Holyoke are hosting a career fair for veterans and military members on Friday.

The career fair is being held at the Holyoke War Memorial Building, located at 310 Appleton Street, until 2:00 p.m.

WWLP-22News will be among the dozens of employers represented at the fair. Other employers include MGM Springfield, The US Postal Office, Callaway Golf, US Tsubaki, Baystate Health Systems, Home Depot, and Sears Holdings.

“This event has involved excellent coordination between Federal, State, Local and Non-Profit Veteran services throughout Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.,” said Christian DiLuzio, Employment andTraining coordinator for Veterans Inc. “We have reached out to our student Veterans of all local colleges and universities and hope to introduce our best and brightest graduates to a number of high quality, veteran-friendly employers.”