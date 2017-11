WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The North Fence Line of the White House has been closed due to “suspicious activity.”

North fence line of @WhiteHouse is closed due to suspicious activity, Uniformed Division is responding. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017

The U.S. Secret Service posted on their official Twitter account that a suspect is in custody. The agency tweeted that the Lafayette Park and North Fence line is remaining closed at this time.

Update: subject is in custody, Lafayette Park & North Fence line along Penn. Ave. remain closed. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 3, 2017

NBC News is reporting that the White House on lockdown.

The president left for Asia Friday morning.

Air Force One is wheels up as Pres. Trump heads to Hawaii, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Vietnam, & the Philippines. #POTUSinAsia — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 3, 2017

