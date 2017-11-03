One step closer to bump stock ban in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers are one step closer to passing legislation that would change Massachusetts’ gun laws.

Both the House and Senate approved final legislation that would ultimately ban bump stocks in Massachusetts. They now await final approval from the governor.

The House and Senate passed final legislation Thursday that would prohibit trigger cranks and bump stocks, a device that increases a gun’s rate of fire. This comes more than a month after a shooter in Las Vegas, found having weapons with the device, killed 58 people and injured about 500.

But Second Amendment advocates are speaking out against the measure. In a newsletter to members, the Gun Owners’ Action League said:

“The provision passed by the legislature yesterday allows for excessive punishment including life imprisonment, with a minimum sentence of 18 months, for the mere possession of these accessories.”

The measure is included in a supplemental spending bill.

G.O.A.L. members are calling on the Governor to veto the bump stock line item from the budget. Baker has 10 days to sign or veto the bill.