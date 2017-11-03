October was warmest on record in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – It’s been a warm start to November, after a very warm October.

The numbers are in and it was officially the warmest October on record here in western Massachusetts according to records that date back to 1941 at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee.

Seven new records were set at Westover Air Reserve Base over the month:

Oct 8th min temperature was 69F…broke old of 63F record set in 1990

Oct 9th min temperature was 69F…broke old record of 63F set in 1949

Oct 24th min temperature was 64F…broke old record of 61F set in 1959

and 2001 Oct 25th min temperature was 58F…broke old record of 56F set in 1991

Oct 29th min temperature was 59F…broke old record of 56F set in

1984 New record daily wind speed of 40 KT set on Oct 30th…broke old record

of 36 KT set in 1953 and 1963 New record daily precipitation of 1.77 inches was set on Oct

29th…broke old record of 1.74 inches in 2003

The average temperature for the month, which takes into account highs and lows of each day, reached 57.7 degrees, a full 6.2 degrees above normal and more than one degree warmer than our previous warmest October in 2007.

Of course it wasn’t just a warm month, but a wet one. Average rainfall in October is 3.06″, but 8.02″ fell last month, almost 5 inches more than usual. That’s a lot of rain for what is typically our second driest month of the year.