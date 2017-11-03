Northampton mayoral candidates to debate on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) –With just a few days until voters in Massachusetts head to the polls, 22News is Working For You with a series of debates, allowing you to hear from local mayoral candidates.

Friday afternoon, the candidates for mayor of Northampton- incumbent Mayor David Narkewicz and his challenger John Riley- are scheduled to come to our 22News studios to talk about issues important to voters in Northampton.

The debate will be held in Lincoln-Douglas style, meaning that the candidates will answer questions posed to them by their opponent.

Friday’s debate wraps up our 22News series of mayoral debates. If you missed your city’s mayoral debate — you can watch it in its entirety below: