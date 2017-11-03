Northampton, Amherst voting on supporting “death with dignity”

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Death with Dignity Group told 22News that a terminally ill patient should have all treatment options available to them.

The Northampton City Council last night unanimously passed a resolution called “The End of Life Options Act,” which is also known as “Death with Dignity.”

If the state approves such a law, it will allow a terminally ill patient the right to end their life, with “aid in dying” medication.

Some people disagree with the resolution based on religious or morals grounds.

“There are a lot of safeguards with this bill and it really is dependent on the individual,” Death with Dignity Group member Marie Frank explained. “The state of mind is and the prognosis and how this person may want to protection against prolonged and painful death.”

Assisted suicide is illegal in Massachusetts. Similar bills have failed seven times in Massachusetts.

Six other states have already passed “death with dignity’ laws.

Amherst will vote on the resolution next week during the fall town meeting.