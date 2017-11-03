No pay for Chicopee teachers a technical issue

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Teachers in Chicopee woke up to no paycheck Friday morning.

Chicopee City Treasurer Marie LaFlamme told 22News the lack of pay has absolutely nothing to do with the ongoing teachers’ “Work To Rule” protest, but instead a glitch in the system.

“The city would never do something like that,” LaFlamme said.

The treasurer’s department is currently working to fix the issue and LaFlamme said she expects the teachers will still be paid today.

LaFlamme added that the treasurer’s office runs payroll for city employees and the school department on separate weeks– so the school department is the only one affected by the glitch.