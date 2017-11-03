Mom confesses to daughters’ slaying

PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Friends and community members have identified the two children who were allegedly killed by their mother.

Community members say the children are 7-year-old KayLee Danielle and 5-year-old Kenlie.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse confirmed the arrest of Sarah Nicole Henderson, 29, of Mabank. The suspect is charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years old.

Law enforcement says Henderson is responsible for the deaths of her 5 and 7-year-old daughters. Their bodies were taken to Dallas to forensic examination.

Around 11:30 p.m., Wednesday, EMS personnel contacted the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance regarding a possible suicidal female at a residence outside of Payne Springs.

Although EMS cancelled the call for assistance, seven minutes later, deputies arrived at the residence around 11:45 p.m.

Sheriff Hillhouse says a male and female told deputies they were fine and no one was in danger.

Around 2:25 a.m., Thursday, the husband called 911 to report his wife had shot her children at the residence.

Hillhouse said the children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Rangers, Child Protective Services, and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are assisting with the investigation.

Henderson was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Thursday. No bond has been set at this time.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A school official confirmed the children killed were students at Mabank ISD and counselors have been available to anyone needing assistance.

According to a release sent to parents, the victims were students at Southside Elementary. One was a kindergartner and the other a second grader.

In the statement, Mabank Superintendent Dr. Russell Marshall says the incident was a domestic issues.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to pay for a memorial.