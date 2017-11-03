Mercedes-Benz of Springfield hosts tour of new dealership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercedes-Benz of Springfield hosted a tour of their new dealership Friday night for the Chicopee Chamber of Commerce.

The event gave members of the chamber a chance to view the latest Mercedes-Benz models and newest showroom.

The owner of the Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, Peter Wirth, told 22News that several employees are from Chicopee. He noted that there are many ways the car dealership will look to benefit the people of Chicopee and other surrounding communities.

Wirth said, “We look to add to the tax base of the city. We feel like this is a nice little jewel right at the Mass Pike exit that brings you right into Chicopee, so we are excited to be here.”

Those who attended enjoyed food and music while they toured the new facility.

The last time western Massachusetts had a Mercedes-Benz dealership was nearly 10 years ago.