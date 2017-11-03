Man making second 90-mile march in support of veterans

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second time, a former US Army Staff Sergeant will make a 90 mile march from Chicopee to Boston.

James Chartier and other marchers took off at 7:00 a.m. and headed to the Statehouse in Boston to raise awareness about PTSD and homelessness among veterans.

The team will walk 22.5 miles a day to represent the 22 veterans who commit suicide each day in the U.S. They’ll reach the statehouse by Monday.

It’s the second year in a row Chartier is making the march. Earlier this year, Chartier was recognized as an American Red Cross Hometown Hero for attracting statewide attention on behalf of homeless veterans severely in need of care during last year’s march.

He told 22News last year that he felt the need to step up and do something about PTSD.