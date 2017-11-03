InFocus: Military family, active duty and veteran support programs

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Each November 11th, we honor veterans on Veterans Day. But did you know that November is also Military Family Appreciation Month?

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking about the unique challenges faced by military families, active duty personnel and veterans.

Even when we are not at war, they deal with stresses such as frequent moves or the absence of a spouse or parent. Deployment to a war zone creates additional issues for a family to handle. Our panel of guests represent programs that provide services and resource to support families, active personnel, and veterans.

