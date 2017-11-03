Hampden residents demanding answers to mail mishap

HAMPDEN, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden residents are fed up with a mail mishap that has been causing confusion across town.

David Casen is just one of dozens of Hamden residents who say they’ve consistently gotten someone else’s mail, or haven’t gotten their own. “Every second week I get mail from somebody else. I am at 240 Chapin Road, I get mail from 240 South Road, 240 Thresher Road, and I return it to the post office and say, here’s another mistake.”

22News knocked on three doors on Chapin Road, and every person had the same complaint.

Thomas Wild told 22News his sister has had issues getting her bills in the mail. He worries that problems like this aren’t just frustrating, they could damage someone’s credit. “My sister had bills that didn’t come, but then they’re double billing them again saying they’re not paying their bills, so it’s serious.”

USPS said they’re aware of the situation, but didn’t say why it has been happening.

Christine Dugas, the Strategic Communications Specialist for the Postal Service told 22News mail carriers for both Hampden and East Longmeadow were consolidated at the East Longmeadow Post Office in 2010, but said the only change was the physical location.

For the most part, she said the same carriers are still delivering to the same routes, unless they no longer work in that position, or have left the Post Office.

The US Postal Service sent 22News the following statement:

“The Postal Service considers service to be of the highest priority and we want your viewers to know we have been monitoring this situation. In Hampden, the Postal Service has been doing diagnostic reviews and adjustments based on customer feedback. Customers are asked to return items of concern to the Post Office where markings and other information on an envelope provide us with added insight to resolve processing, sortation or mailer issues. We also ask for timely feedback. We all know that complaints help identify areas to improve. But compliments and reports on our corrections also help us determine best practices that are worth expanding.”