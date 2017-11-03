Girl Scouts hold first “To Get Her There Awards” luncheon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recognition Friday for advocates of the goals of the Girls Scouts in western Massachusetts.

The first annual “To Get Her There Awards” honored five individuals.

Barnes Air National Guard Major Katie Gauvin is a Girl Scout leader. Her 15 year old daughter Julia, is a member of her mother’s Girl Scout troop.

“I just think it’s great to help out with the Girl Scouts, doing other activities and to see my mom personally get the award is awesome,” said Julia Gauvin.

“It’s giving girls that opportunity to do all they can they want to be. That’s given me that opportunity my entire career,” said Katie Gauvin.

Organizers were so pleased with the turnout for their inaugural event at the Tower Square hotel in downtown Springfield, they’re planning to have the awards luncheon become an annual event.