Dr. Phil – “Is Kaylie a negligent mom who should go to jail?”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – In this dramatic part two conclusion, hear more from Kaylie, a professional dominatrix who admits to smoking marijuana with her 14-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, as she vehemently faces-off with her ex-husband, CJ, and defends her position on parenting.

While CJ begs Gabrielle to return home, the heat turns up even more when CJ’s mother, Roseann, who called the show, joins the conversation. Roseann claims her granddaughter, Gabrielle, has spiraled out-of-control due to Kaylie’s negative influence and claims Kaylie needs to be locked up in jail.

But, Kaylie claims Roseann is just a meddling former mother-in-law who doesn’t know the full story.

Watch as emotions run high, even backstage after the show, and find out how Dr. Phil is able to find resolution for a once-happy family, who is now charged with conflict and finger-pointing.

