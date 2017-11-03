DPW still working to fix sewage overflow near Westfield River

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield DPW crews are working to fix a sewage overflow that started Wednesday.

A sewage line is clogged in Mittineague Park. The sewage has been flowing down an embankment within a few hundred feet of the Westfield River.

The isolated location of the overflow has made it more difficult to fix.

Crews have had to setup equipment in the woods and run hoses over the train tracks, which have to be moved whenever a train approaches.

“Any kind of sewage leak, it’s not good,” said Bruce Herbert of West Springfield. “I think they should just clean it up and find out what the problem is. They gotta clean it, find out what the problem is.”

West Springfield’s DPW supervisor told 22News the sewage line is clogged with rocks, wood, and sewage.

The EPA said they’re working with the State Department of Environmental Protection to determine what caused the backup.