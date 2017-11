SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday drivers and pedestrians can expect to see more roadwork in downtown Springfield.

Sidewalk reconstruction will be happening on several downtown streets including Boland Way and East Columbus Avenue.

Construction will continue on Memorial Bridge to remove the concrete median and repave with asphalt.

The roadwork is part of MGM’s commitment to the City of Springfield.

They’re investing $5.5 million in Springfield to improve roadways and sidewalks.