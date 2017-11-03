Court asked to reconsider defamation suit against Bill Cosby

FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2017, file photo, Bill Cosby departs after a pretrial hearing in his sexual assault case at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. A federal appeals court rejected an attempt to revive a defamation lawsuit against Cosby by a woman who claims he raped her decades ago. The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday, Oct. 18, upheld a lower court ruling dismissing Kathrine McKee’s case against Cosby. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A woman who says Bill Cosby raped her decades ago wants a federal appeals court to reconsider her defamation case against the comedian.

Kathrine McKee’s attorney is asking the full 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hear her case. A three-judge panel of the court last month refused to revive her lawsuit against Cosby.

The former actress said Cosby defamed her in a letter that his lawyer sent to the New York Daily News demanding a retraction of a 2014 story about McKee’s rape allegations.

A lower court judge who dismissed her lawsuit said the letter was protected by the First Amendment.

Among other things, McKee is challenging the three-judge panel’s conclusion that she was a public figure, which makes it harder to win a defamation claim.

 

